Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza launches his dance academy, High On Dance

Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza opens his dance academy, High On Dance.

After helming the successful ABCD film franchise, filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza has launched his dance academy High on Dance. The academy is headed by his wife Lizelle Remo Dsouza and the first franchise has been launched in Dubai.

Talking about his new initiative, Remo says, "Starting a global dance academy was a long-standing dream and I am glad it's finally coming true. There is no dearth of talented dancers in our country and the world. If a dancer gets the right kind of training, he or she can do wonders with their talent. With the franchises all across the globe, I want to tell people that as long as you have the will and the passion, Anybody Can Dance and dance really well!"

Now, the Remo Fusion Dance Studio is set to open doors in India, in Mumbai. Remo has collaborated with Avi Raj, Prem Raj Soni and Rohit Sharma who have acquired the first franchise in Mumbai to open the studio. Avi Raj is a feature film producer from Spain and has produced Laila Manju directed by Prem Raj Soni, who has directed the Salman Khan-starrer Main Aur Mrs Khanna, and Preity Zinta's Ishkq In Paris. "Remo is someone who always come up with fresh ideas pertaining to dance. Though there are many dance academies around, the kind of learning individuals will have access to at Remo Fusion Dance Studio will be unique and different from the courses at other institutions," says Prem.

Remo Fusion Dance Studio is now officially open.