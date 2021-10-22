Actress Shefali Jariwala gets noticed for her act in the final season of Class of 2020

Shefali Jariwala still remembered for her Kaanta Laga remix (2002) was last seen in Big Boss 13 in 2019. The beautiful actor is back with her new web series, Class of 2020 Season 2, that’s currently streaming on ALTBalaji and we catch up with her about the same:

Tell us about your new series Class of 2020?

Class of 2020 is an immensely popular series that was shown on ALTBalaji. This is the finale season where all the stories come to an end. I’m playing Jannat who’s introduced in this season. Jannat has a romantic relation with Rohan Mehra and she is fun and has an exaggerated zest for life. A lot of energy was required to play the part and since she was not someone I could relate with easily, I had to prepare well to look convincing.

Shefali Jariwala

What are the lessons that you picked up during this pandemic?

I learnt to slow down and realised how unpredictable life is. I learnt to be patient and take every day as it comes. I lost a lot of people to the pandemic and it was very taxing mentally but this pandemic has healed me in many ways too. I had a lot of injuries that I always ignored, but now, I am healed completely.

You are in the industry for 19 years but you hardly got the scope to prove yourself.

It has been a conscious decision on my part to be very choosy about work since being an outsider I had no Godfather in the industry to guide me. What I did just for fun, turned out to be such a big hit, and with so much work coming my way, to hold back was a way of self-preservation. I believe in quality over quantity and I really don’t mind doing less work.

Shefali Jariwala

Any upcoming work?

I just finished filming for a popular franchise, Ratri Ki Yatri 2.0 and there is also a short film with Friday Film Works besides a few projects I can’t talk about.

Your fashion choices?

I am very experimental when it comes to fashion but, of late, it has been all about comfort. I love sweat pants and sweatshirts besides dresses and athleisure is my go-to style.

Shefali Jariwala

Your hair and skincare routine?

I use moisturiser, sunscreen and vitamin C for my skin and occasionally oil my hair.

Your daily diet?

I don’t really follow a diet but I don’t eat junk food. I eat a balanced meal comprising roti, daal, sabji and curd and eat a lot of proteins and complex carbs. I love quinoa, barley and lots of salad but I don’t like fruits. A couple of times a week I indulge in sweets too.

Class of 2020 Season 2 is now streaming on ALTBalaji.

