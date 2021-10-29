Diwali special: Tollywood actor Rituparna Sengupta showcases four festive looks for Indulge

Rituparna Sengupta is perhaps the only actor in Tollywood right now, whose hands are full with work despite the gloomy affair of things in the industry due to the crippling effects of the pandemic. The busy actress has a slew of films ready for release including Nandita Roy Shiboporsad Mukherjee’s Belasuru, Arindam Sil’s Mayakumari, Mahisadurmardini, Chhuti, Amar Labongolata, Datta, Antardristi, Salt, Nil Dariyar Majhhi, Bansuri, Diba Ratrir Galpo, Akorik, Jihad, Mother India, Tere Ane Se and Ittar. Her Hindi film Bansuri just got feted at an international festival held in Madrid. Shuttling between Singapore and Kolkata, Sengupta took out some time for Indulge to flaunt four Diwali looks from homegrown label Nameg’s festive collection. Excerpts from a short chat with her.

Tell us about your fondest Diwali or Kali Puja memories?

My fondest Diwali memories include accompanying my grandmother to go to our Gurudev’s ashram and attending the Mahotsav that happened there near the ghats of the Ganga River. The beautiful ambience and wonderful arrangements made the journey memorable. I also used to burn firecrackers or baji and I loved the coloured phooljhuris while my brother was fond of dodomas and chocolate bombs. I used to light up the entire house with candles and diyas and it was so dream-like to see an illuminated home.

What do you usually do during Diwali and how will you spend it this year?

When I was a child, we used to visit Ma Kali’s temple religiously. My hubby along with my son and family friends used to drive to Nungi, the famed firecracker market and bring truckloads of firecrackers. Now, we usually celebrate Diwali by arranging a cosy house party on our terrace for our friends and family. Also, my children and I make it a point to distribute sweets and chocolates to everyone, especially to the underprivileged during this time. But last year, nothing happened due to the pandemic and we all stayed back indoors in Singapore and spent Diwali in isolation.

This year, we are planning to go somewhere, away from Kolkata and Singapore (Rituparna’s base, now) and celebrate it there. Otherwise, we will stay back in Kolkata and go to Kali Bari and offer puja to Ma Kali before attending pujas at my cousin’s place.

What’s your Diwali fashion?

I always wear a sari or a traditional salwar kameez during Diwali. My husband always prefers that I wear a cotton outfit since it’s a festival of lights but I love my dupattas flowing. When I attend Diwali parties, especially in Mumbai, I wear a gorgeous kanjivaram sari or a flowy anarkali. In Singapore, too, I wear colourful ensembles during Diwali, paired up with elegant jewellery, flowers and matching bindis. I also love a little fusion and accessories in gold and silver. I usually wear jewellery that I buy during Dhanteras. Last time, my husband gifted me a beautiful bracelet.

Any special food you indulge in during Diwali?

During Kali Puja, it has to be bhog and on Diwali nights we have exotic non-veg kebabs and biryani. When I am in Singapore, some of my friends cook extraordinary delicacies which we simply devour in no time.

Your diet and fitness routine?

It’s very simple. I do simple exercises including walking and I eat everything but I eat less. I am a teetotaler but I drink a lot of fluids including green tea, lemon water and coconut water. I always stay positive, focused and kind.

Your hair and skincare routine?

I keep it natural and use desi products like coconut oil. I do deep conditioning of my hair and I deep cleanse and moisturise my face, every day. I also splash a lot of water on my face intermittently.

Beauty essentials in the bag?

Mirror, lipstick, base foundation, mascara, blush, hand sanitiser, a small moisturizer and hand cream.

Creating conscious fashion for today

Founded by three friends Meghali, Rupali and Namita, homegrown label Nameg offers an array of selected handwoven wonders from various regions of the country while encouraging ethical and sustainable practices that impact the environment positively.

The label has already gained resonance with conscious buyers in Bengal and other states as well, and keeping in resonance with the demand for genuine weaves, they have come up with a vibrant set of festive offerings that’s alluring enough to draw you out of your shell and celebrate the colours of life. In this feature, we have showcased four Diwali looks donned by none other than the evergreen actor Rituparna Sengupta, who was in Kolkata on a short trip.

Namita Dashora of Nameg takes us through their latest edit and talks about festive fashion rules.

Tell us about your Diwali collection?

Diwali is a season of bright colours and keeping that in mind we have introduced a range of new saris in a variety of colours, patterns and embroideries. We have soft-toned off whites, greens, blues and gorgeous black saris as well. We went through the most difficult of times during the pandemic and the challenge continues. So, when there’s a reason to celebrate, we must wear vibrant colours to wish away the blues, at least for some time.

What will be trending this Diwali?

Age-old traditional classic saris are always in trend for their richness and impeccable quality.

How can one accessorise the Diwali look?

Diwali is a very colourful festival when all love to wear traditional attires. This Diwali we are launching our handmade jewellery to add to the festive spirit.

How are you as a brand moving towards sustainability?

We don’t believe in mindless fashion and our handwoven saris are heirloom collections. We had some nice paper clutches which were made from recycled paper and we source our cushion covers, table mats from an NGO for deserted rural housewives, who are victims of domestic violence.

Your upcoming collections?

We launched exquisite Lambani saris before Durga Puja, most of which got sold out. These saris are perfect for Diwali, too. Women love wearing cotton silk saris, so, we are planning on those lines.

What are your festive wardrobe must-haves?

During Diwali, the must-haves include a vibrant traditional handwoven attire and handmade or silver jewellery to go with it.

Essential tips for readers?

Let vibrant colours and comfort rule. Diwali is all about spreading happiness and radiance. Go fully ethnic to celebrate the festival of lights. There should be a slight touch of makeup and maybe, you can let your hair open.

Pictures: Shubhadip Samanta | Makeup, hair and styling: Kaushik Rajat| Jewellery: B Sirkar

