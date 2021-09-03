Alia Bhatt pens an emotional note remembering Sidharth Shukla

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Sidharth Shukla and penned an emotional message

Television and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has not only left everyone in shock, but also created a void that cannot be filled.

Sidharth (40) did a number of television and reality shows and also acted in the popular 2014 film Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.



Also read | Television fraternity mourns the loss of 'younger brother' Sidharth Shukla

Alia took to social media and shared a throwback picture with the late actor with an emotional message: "Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I've worked with..always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who have loved him so deeply! Rest in peace (Sic)."





Screen grab of Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story where she penned a note for Sidharth Shukla

Varun Dhawan too had shared a picture of Sidharth from the promotion days of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.



Also read | 'We have lost one star': Varun Dhawan reacts to sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla