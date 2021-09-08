Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, wife Ayesha Mukherjee to part ways after eight years of marriage?

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Melbourne-based boxer Ayesha Mukherjee have reportedly parted ways after eight years of marriage.

The reports surfaced a day after India’s T20 World Cup team announcement.

A lengthy, emotional post from what appears to be Ayesha’s Instagram account talks about the ordeal of divorce and how she is now going through the same once again.

The post’s caption began with, “I thought divorce was a dirty word until I became a 2 time divorcee. Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time (sic).”

She also went on to talk about her feelings and the stigma associated with divorce. Ayesha said, “I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word (sic).”





“So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage? (sic)” she wondered.

Ayesha further explained how she felt and said, “Well, once I went through the necessary actions and emotions of what had happened I was able to sit with myself and see that I was fine, I was actually doing great, even noticed my fear had totally disappeared. The remarkable thing is I actually felt much more empowered. I realised my fear and the meaning I gave to the word divorce was my own doing (sic).”

She also divulged her newfound feelings and thoughts about divorce and said, “So, once I realised this I started to redefine the word and the experience of divorce according to the way I wanted to see it and experience it. Divorce means choosing myself and not settling and sacrificing my own life for the sake of a marriage. Divorce means even though you do your best and try your best things sometimes do not work out and that's ok. Divorce means I have had amazing relationships that have taught me great lessons to carry forward in new relationships. Divorce means I am stronger and more resilient than I ever thought. Divorce really means whatever meaning you give to it (sic).”

“If you’re struggling with divorce or scared to end a relationship based on being labelled a divorcee then dm ‘divorce’ and book in a Vision Call with me to work 1:1 (sic),” she concluded.

