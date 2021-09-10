In Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Satyajeet Dubey relives the horror of the terror attack as a doctor

Last year was the most difficult phase in actor Satyajeet Dubey’s life in terms of mental health. But he pulled up his socks and faced the challenges head-on. The Chhattisgarhborn actor exhibits the same spirit in his OTT debut series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 that has actor Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead among others. Satyajeet, an extrovert, plays the role of a trainee doctor who rises above mediocrity and goes all out to face the challenges in a hospital reeling under the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Excerpts:

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 brings the spotlight on the medical staff who faced a different kind of challenge during the terror attack. How does it feel being a part of it?

I had signed Mumbai Diaries before my last film Prasthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt in 2019, where I played an antagonist. The narrative had me hooked; it was a page-turner. At an artistic level, it’s a great series and in terms of technicality and sound, it is no less than any international project.

Tell us about your character, Dr Ahaan Mirza:

Ahaan is from Bhindi Bazaar in Mumbai and comes from a conservative Muslim background. He has had his share of struggles while becoming a doctor. He is a trainee doctor and is suffering from Imposter Syndrome, a condition where a person doubts his/her ability. However, when the great challenge dawns on him, he rises above his shortcomings and shines. His journey is worth watching.

The series must have made you relive the horror of the attack…

This particular incident has so many perspectives that remain unexplored. One is definitely the medical fraternity’s challenge in dealing with a crisis that challenges their emotional wellbeing, as well. It also shows how ordinary people do extraordinary things in life. I learnt so many things from the series and reliving those moments were surely not easy.

Future projects?

I am part of the psychological thriller, The Bestseller She Wrote, starring Shruti Hassan. It’s a complete departure from what I have done, so far. Apart from this, I will start shooting for a new project which is about a young guy who gets to know that he is going to die in six months.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Also read: Konkona Sen Sharma all praise for Mumbai Diaries 26/11 writers, director