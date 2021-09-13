Ajay Devgn to appear on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on the popular adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls

Actor Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on the popular adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls with adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls.

The show that focuses on survival skills required when out in the wild without the comforts of technology or human habitat, has previously seen participation from actors like Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth.



In fact, in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appeared with Grylls on his other show titled Man vs Wild.

The episode featuring Ajay Devgn will be shot in the Maldives. While the date of the episode's release hasn't been announced yet, it will premiere first on discovery+ app.



