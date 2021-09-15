'That was bizarre': Jennifer Aniston on dating rumours with David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played Rachel and Ross, have previously admitted that they both had a crush on their co-star during the early days of Friends.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the popular sitcom Friends, has debunked all rumours of dating her former co-star David Schwimmer, who essayed Ross Geller, and termed it 'bizarre'.

However, Aniston knows that fans of the show would love for it to happen one day.

Aniston, who's on-screen character dated Ross on Friends, told an entertainment portal: "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother. But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

Schwimmer had said: "The first season, we ... I had a major crush on Jen."

Aniston had added: "It was reciprocated. I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss on national television.' And sure enough, it was. We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

David subsequently likened the situation to "two ships passing".

He reflected: "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

