Naresh supports Vishnu, takes a dig at Prakash Raj

Actor Naresh VK, who is currently serving as the president of Movie Artist Association (MAA), has extended his support to the presidential candidate, Vishnu Manchu.

"I have been a member of MAA for 20 years. When Jayasudha contested as the president of MAA in 2015, filmmaker late Dasari Narayana Rao garu urged me to contest as the vice-president. Due to some unexpected situations, I contested as the joint secretary and won the election while Jayasudha got defeated. I treated every member equally and always worked for the welfare of MAA. This is history and it was just an attempt to revive MAA," said Naresh supporting Vishnu Manchu and his panel.

Naresh stated that he worked beyond power politics for the welfare of MAA and asserted that as an outgoing president, he has taken the responsibility to support the right candidate. "MAA is not a political platform and one should never have greed for power. During the pandemic, MAA was divided into two groups and one of them resorted to blame games. Saving lives during Covid-19 was our priority and I also worked relentlessly to begin work on a new building for MAA. It's also my responsibility to nominate an able candidate for the presidential post. The chair will lose its sanctity if we elect an incompetent person. I believe Vishnu (Manchu) is the right person to lead MAA. Like how Lord Krishna chose to drive the chariot of Arjuna, I am supporting Vishnu's candidature," shares Naresh.

Taking potshots at Prakash Raj, who is contesting against Vishnu Manchu, Naresh said, "Prakash Raj is my good friend. He expressed his interest to contest for the top post of MAA during one of our earlier interactions. I welcomed his decision. We see people consoling the family of our association members who die due to various reasons." He went on to accuse the opposing party is doing politics with dead bodies, "We have provided life insurance cheques to 16 families within 24 hours. Survival is very crucial. As far as the construction of a building for MAA is concerned, when Vishnu offered to get the job done, Balakrishna assured support to him. Now it appears that nobody is interested to talk about it," concluded Naresh.