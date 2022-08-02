Actor Yasmin Finney pitches to become the first trans Bond girl

Actor Yasmin Finney recently shared with media sources that she hopes to become the first ever trans Bond girl after revealing her love for the spy franchise. The 18-year-old actress, who is starring in the new series of Doctor Who, said that she would love the opportunity as it had "never been done before", said sources. “I love James Bond films. Every film I've seen, I've always thought, 'I'd love to be that cool, sexy Bond girl (sic),” she was quoted as saying.

According to reports, Yasmin said that she was inspired by Caroline Cossey, who appeared as an extra in the 1981 Bond film, For Your Eyes Only. Cossey posed in the pages of Playboy while promoting her appearance in the film, which also starred Roger Moore, before being outed as trans in 1982.

The statement comes after Yasmin said that playing a superhero in a blockbuster movie is one of her career ambitions and she's already had some interest from Hollywood. Speaking to sources at an awards function, she said, “I'd love to be a superhero. I don't want to pick between Marvel and DC and limit my possibilities but definitely a superhero, like the first trans superhero ever (sic)."

On the workfront, Yasmin will star in Doctor Who opposite Ncuti Gatwa, who is taking on the role of the Doctor in the new series. Reports state that not much is known about Yasmin's role other than she will be called Rose - the same name as Billie Piper's character when she served as a companion to David Tennant. Sources added that Finney is not the first trans actor to be on the show with actress Rebecca Root playing a companion and Bethany Black appearing on the show.

The Heartstopper actress told sources that she was proud to have joined the sci-fi show which has already started filming. “I think I just felt really welcomed by the set and everyone was so lovely and it wasn't hard to settle in because everyone made me feel part of the family. There are so many moments that make me so proud and happy to be part of the family, I can't wait for everyone to see and I don't want to spoil anything. You'll have to tune in. I feel so honoured and I'm just so happy that Russell (T Davies) has opened his arms and saw something in me and I'm so happy to be a part of that (sic),” she was quoted as saying.

Reports state that Russell T Davies, who revived the show in 2005 with the first episode entitled Rose, is back as the showrunner. He spoke to media sources about the show, saying, “ An absolute joy to have Yasmin on-board for the 60th anniversary of the show. Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You'll find out in 2023, but it's an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set (sic).”



