Choti Sardarni fame Akriti Agarwal talks about her bonds ahead of Friendship Day

Akriti Agarwal rose to fame with her stint in Choti Sardarni, and has garnered more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram ever since. With Friendship Day around the corner, the young content creator now shares her thoughts on friendship and personal bonds. Despite having a huge army of followers on social media platforms, she keeps her closest few friends near to her heart.

Akriti shares a special bond with fellow influencers Nisha Guragain, Deepak Joshi and Amir Siddique. “Friendship is something that soothes my heart at the end of the day, and it is more valuable to me than fame. Nisha and Deepak are two of the pillars that have been there around for support through my darkest moments. I consider myself lucky to have friends like them,” shares Akriti.

The youngster harbours a wish to work on a web series or short film with her best friend Nisha, while chooses to collaborate with Deepak for music videos. She wishes to keep the humour factor alive by creating humorous entertainment videos with Amir.

“Amidst our busy schedules, I make it a point to catch up with my friends regularly on weekends. This helps me keep afloat and going despite having a busy schedule,” adds Akriti.

On the work front, Akriti will soon be seen as the face of multiple music videos that are slated to be announced soon.