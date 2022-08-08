Nazriya Nazim and Dulquer Salmaan wish Fahadh Faasil on his birthday

Actor Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 40th birthday today. His wife Nazriya Nazim took to social media to share pictures of his birthday celebrations. "Happy birthday Mr Husband. Aging like a fine wine. Getting better with age. The best is yet to come," she captioned the image.

In the picture, Nazriya and Fahadh can be seen cutting a cake. The Malik actor can be seen sporting a badge that read, “40 year old”. The background is decorated with balloons and a Happy Birthday sticker. In one of the photos, Nazriya can be seen donning a red cap with FaFa (Fahadh's initials) written on it. Actor Roshan Matthew also replied to the picture saying, “The fafa cap is cool. Get me one.”

Many fans and celebrities replied to Nazriya’s post wishing the actor a happy birthday. Actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to Instagram wishing Fahadh. “Wishing you the happiest birthday Shanu. !! May you scale greater heights and wish you and nachu more travel and memories and everything you dream of!! (sic)”

Fahadh is a popular name in Indian cinema who has appeared in many acclaimed films like Banglore Days, Vikram, Joji, and Malik.

On the work front, Fahadh was last seen this year in the survival drama film, Malayankunju directed by Sajimon Prabhakar. The film which was released on July 22 has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The actor was also seen in the 2022 Tamil film, Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also starred Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

According to sources, The actor will be next seen in Mahesh Narayan’s Sherlock. He is also set to appear in the second part of the 2021 action film, Pushpa: The rise, in which he will be respiring the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.