Tabu gets injured on the sets of 'Bholaa' in Hyderabad

Tabu gets Medical help as she injures herself on sets of 'Bholaa' on Wednesday morning. She will be seen playing the role of a fearless high-ranking police officer while performing a dare-devil stunt for the movie she escaped a major injury.

Ajay Devgn will be playing the leading role of the title 'Bholaa' along with Tabu. They will be seen performing several high-octane stunts. Media sources said that Tabu was reportedly driving a truck in a dense jungle.

The truck was being chased by some motorcycle goons. In one take, one of the bikes that were racing crazily alongside the truck collided with it. And, Tabu who was in the truck caught some shredded glass from the crash.

Also read: Ajay Devgn to direct remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi, titled Bholaa

The source further added that the impact of the collision was so strong that flying glass hit Tabu just above her right eye. The medical health which was available on set said, "The injury is minor. She will not be needing stitches."

Ajay, being in charge on set immediately called for a short break allowing the actress to rest till she gained her composure. The duo was seen in various hit movies like Drishyam and Vijaypath. In an interview with a media house, Tabu mentioned that Ajay is the biggest reason for her being single to date.

Also read: I’m single because of him: Tabu on Ajay Devgn

The film 'Bholaa' is directed by Dharmendra Sharma and it is the remake of the Tamil action thriller 'Kaithi' the release date is stated to be March 30, 2023. The cast of the film includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, and Amit Pandey.