Actor Anshuman Jha will tie the knot in October

Love Sex aur Dhokha fame Anshuman Jha got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Sierra Winters amidst the pandemic and is all set to tie the knot soon in October this year. Sierra shifted to India ever since the pandemic restrictions eased out, and both of them have been waiting for VISA restrictions to be lifted so that both families can be present at their nuptial ceremony. The wedding preps are due to be hosted in the US around October, followed by an Indian ceremony in March 2023.

“Sierra is like a god sent blessing to me, showered upon me by my mother. I am sure my mother would be delighted about an Indian wedding ceremony, and we are looking forward to it too once the American leg of ceremonies are over. The entire event is going to be extremely private with only near and dear ones around,” shares Anshuman.

2022 saw multiple Bollywood celebs and actors tying the knot with their loved ones and Anshuman’s wedding comes as the latest addition. Jha is currently warming up for the release of his action film Lakadbaggha, while Sierra is training for the Iron Man in Israel. Jha will be starting to shoot for his third collaboration with filmmaker Harish Vyas in the film Hari-Om around September, before taking a month off from his busy schedule.