Rajinikanth celebrates 47 years in films; Aishwarya, Soundraya Rajinikanth share pictures from celebrations

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth marked his 47 years in films on August 15 this year. The actor celebrated the achievement with his family. His daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share pictures from the intimate celebration. Aishwarya shared two pictures of the actor, in one she can be seen with the actor who is dressed in all white. Another picture shows Rajinikanth standing in front of a banner with ‘47 years of Rajinism’ written on it.

Aishwarya captioned the post, “76 years of independence saluting sacrifices, struggles n strength.. #proudindian. 47 years of #rajinism .. sheer hard work grit n dedication! proud to born to him #prouddaughter (sic).”

Rajinikanth’s younger daughter, Soundarya, also shared a picture on Twitter which featured the actor with his wife Latha Rajinikanth. “Our lovely Jilluma .. Appa’s greatest fan and the superstar of our family (sic),” she wrote along with the picture.

She also shared another picture of the superstar, captioning it, “47 years of pure magic!!! you are gods child, dearest appa !!!! You are an emotion that words cannot explain!!! Love you Thalaivaaa (sic).”

Rajinikanth debuted on the silver screen with the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. The movie which was directed by K. Balachander also starred Kamal Haasan, Major Sundarrajan, Srividya, and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. In his long career, the actor has starred in over 160 films, state sources. Rajinikanth was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

He was last seen in the 2021 film, Annaatthe. The film which was helmed by Siva also starred Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in important roles. He will be next seen in Tamil director, Nelson Dilipkumar’s next project, Jailer. Sources add that actress Ramya Krishnan will also be a part of the movie and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film.