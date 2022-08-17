Urvashi Rautela to judge Miss Universe Bahrain 2022

Urvashi Rautela, who recently judged Miss Universe 2021, is now appointed as the official judge for Miss Universe Bahrain 2022. The actress took to her social media account to share the news. The official Instagram of Miss Universe Bahrain also shared a picture of the actress as they made the announcement. “Presenting the brightest glowing Bollywood Superstar as she shines her light as a judge of Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 @urvashirautela @missuniversebahrain Anything can spark as they are kindred by the light. And anyone can shine if there is a beam in sight. But the greatest illumination is not hidden on those gold bars. Because only in the darkness where you can see real stars. (sic),” the caption read.

The actress has been in the news for the last few weeks over her word war with team blue cricketer, Rishabh Pant.