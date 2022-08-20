The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Asia Pacific premiere sees the cast, Bollywood biggies and fans in attendance 

Ahead of the launch of the much anticipated epic fantasy drama The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Amazon Prime Video hosted a spectacular Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai for the show. The glittering red carpet event was attended by the cast of the series including Rob Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Charles Edwards, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Nazanin Boniadi, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sara Zwangobaniand and showrunner JD Payne.

The event also saw Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kabir Khan, Nikhil Advani, Bani J, Rasika Duggal, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Jim Sarbh attend the premiere. The event gave an insight into the rich cinematic world of the series. The most fun moment was the cast and crew making an entry on Mumbai's famous autorickshaws that were decked in vibrant colours and won praises!

The premiere started off with a keynote address from showrunner JD Payne that won him a roaring cheer and applause from the audience. The event is part of the global premiere tour being hosted in prominent cities like Mexico, Los Angeles and London.

For the unversed, the series brings the heroic legends of the fabled second age of Middle Earth’s history. The epic drama is set in a milieu which precedes the events of writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books by over 1000 years. It will make the audience go back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to doom, hopes hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series will start featuring episodes from September 2 with new episodes dropping every week in several Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and multiple international languages like English and more.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is slated for a September 2 release on Amazon Prime Video.

