Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passes away

Geeta Devi, the mother of popular actor Manoj Bajpayee, passed away today, at the age of 80. Reportedly, she was hospitalised and received treatment for a week at Pushpanjali Medical Center and Max Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi. Although the cause of her demise has not yet been revealed, it is said that she had been ill for the last 20 days. The actor stood by his mother's side throughout.

The actor's publicist confirmed the news in an official statement, stating, “Geeta Devi was 80 years old and she was not well for the past 20 days. Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She died in Max Pushpanjali Hospital. Geeta Devi was Manoj Bajpayee’s pillar of strength. She is survived by three sons and three daughters.”

Geeta Devi had shown signs of improvement during the last three days. But by last night, her condition worsened and this morning, she passed away. Manoj's father passed away in October of last year at 83 years of age.

Manoj, who had finished filming his courtroom drama Bandaa, had left the set and travelled to Delhi to be with his unwell mother. On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in the Sharmila Tagore-starrer Gulmohar and Kanu Behl's suspense thriller Despatch.

