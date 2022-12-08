Katrina Kaif vacays with hubby Vicky Kaushal ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, will be celebrating their first marriage anniversary tomorrow. Ahead of the occasion, the actors are away on vacation in the mountains at an undisclosed location. Katrina took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some adorable photos from the getaway, clicked by Vicky. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen donning a floral sweater and jeans as she poses in a garden surrounded by beautiful scenery. The actress captioned the post, “Pahadon mein (in the mountain)...... (camera emoticon): Husband.”

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill calls Vicky Kaushal ‘family’, dances with the actor

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section of the post to react to the pictures. One user wrote, “Thank you for making our day! Wasn’t expecting this.” Another user commented, “Most Beautiful Actress of India.” “Happy Anniversary Kay Lots of Love happiness,” wrote a fan.

Earlier on Wednesday Vicky took to Instagram to share a video that he said Kartina begged him not to post. In the clip, he can be seen grooving and singing along to the song, Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0, from his upcoming project, Govinda Naam Mera. He captioned the post, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say... KYAA BAAT HAII!!!” Indian filmmaker Farah Khan commented on the post saying, “Don't listen to her (laughing emoticon).”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif share two chic ways to style ice blue this wedding season

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera which has been produced by Dharma Productions and is scheduled to be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic, Sam Bahadur which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff. The film which was released on November 4, 2022, received a mixed response from critics and audiences. She will be next seen in the upcoming film in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. Katrina is also set to appear in Sriram Raghavan’s directional, Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi.