Actress Donal Bisht is all set for her debut South film Kumbhakarna

Popular television actor Donal Bisht is on a roll. The actor is getting heaped with praises for her portrayal of Vidya in the recently released web series Tu Zakhm Hai. And now, the beautiful actress is gearing up for the release of her multilingual film Kumbhakarna. We talk to Donal about the same.

Tell us how you prepared for Tu Zakhm Hai?

I really am thankful to all for loving my work. I am playing a clinical psychologist in the show and certain instincts and body languages can't really be taught -- you have to dig deep within yourself to bring them out. I did that too for this particularly challenging role and having psychology as a subject in high school helped to a great extent too.

Coming from a non filmi background what are the difficulties that you face?

I gave a lot of auditions and put in a lot of hard work and that I am doing projects which are getting loved by the audience is a great satisfaction. It's not easy to start from zero -- you have to prove your mettle through countless auditions and talent is the only thing that will speak for you apart from oodles of patience.

I never get complacent and always challenge myself with newer things that excite me and take me beyond my comfort zone. I love flowing like a river rather than stagnating like a pond.

Your upcoming projects?

I have a South film Kumbhakarna that's also being made in Kannada and Hindi. It's in the post-production stage and I will be soon dubbing for the Hindi version. The most difficult part of working in the South is getting used to the spoken language. I had no previous exposure to the language or any friends from the South. Initially, when others used to converse in Telugu and I tried to get a drift of the same through their body language and expressions. But before the shooting began I took a few workshops and got a little well-versed to deliver my lines convincingly.