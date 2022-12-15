Rajinikanth visits Tirupati temple, Ameen Peer Dargah with daughter Aishwarya and AR Rahman

Superstar Rajinikanth visited the Tirupati temple and the Ameen Peer dargah today to seek blessings at the holy sites. The actor went to Tirupati with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth early in the morning. According to sources, they attended the morning seva at the popular Hindu temple. Later in the day, the superstar visited the Ameen Peer dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh with music composer AR Rahman.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan holds Rajinikanth's hand in UNSEEN photo, wishes the superstar with a sweet post

Reports said that Rajinikanth reached Tirupati on Wednesday to attend the morning ritual. Many photos and videos of the actor and his daughter from the temple are going viral on social media. Some videos show Rajinikanth attending the ‘Suprabhatam Seva’ at Tirupati, a morning ritual that is performed to wake up the lord. They also offered ‘Veda Ashirvachanam’ at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

#Rajinikanth After Dharishnam At Tirupati & Next Heading To the Amin Bir Dargah in Kadapa Along With IsaiPuyal #ARRahman



That's Thalaivar Visiting Both Hindu Temple & Muslim Dargah in Same Daypic.twitter.com/TMzARkGTbN — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) December 15, 2022

The actor was dressed in a kurta for the visit and also sported a beard. He interacted with the media saying that the experience of visiting the temple was divine for him and could not be expressed in words. Rajinikanth also went to the Ameen Peer dargah (Pedda dargah) with AR Rahman, later.

Rajinikanth visits the famous Amin Dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh and prays. Along with music director AR Rahman.@rajinikanth @arrahman pic.twitter.com/DFhQUyoPcD — Abdul Muthaleef (@MuthaleefAbdul) December 15, 2022

The actor celebrated his 72nd birthday on December 12. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share pictures from the celebrations. The photos featured the actor with Aishwarya's sons, Yatra and Linga. She captioned the post, “Cannot capture something more beautiful...Cannot caption some such bonds...My birthday boy with my boys! #grandfatherlove#grandsonsrock.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2022 Tamil-language action drama, Annaatthe, which was directed by Siva. The film was released in theatres on November 4, 2021, and also starred Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and Soori in pivotal roles.

Also read: Rajinikanth watches AR Rahman’s VR directional Le Musk

Rajinikanth will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil-language film, Jailer. The film which is being helmed by Nelson also features Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Shiva Rajkumar in important roles. According to sources, Jailer will be released in April 2023. A teaser for the film was released on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday.