Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech blessed with baby boy

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife, actress Hazel Keech announced on Tuesday night that they have been blessed with a baby boy.

Hazel and Yuvraj shared the same post on Instagram and Twitter, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy (sic).”

They also requested fans and others to respect their privacy at this time. “We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj (sic),” the post read.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple after they made the announcement. Sportspersons including Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Sourav Ganguly and others dropped hearts and loving wishes in the comments.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj’s father, former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh shared a post on his own handle, referring to his grandson as ‘champ’, to which Yuvraj replied, “Hello grandad! Sidha nets vich lejaye (Straight to to net practice).” Yograj wrote back saying, “Definitely son. Legacy must go on. Love you, son. God bless all family (sic).”

Bollywood celebrities including Preity Zinta, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon too took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Yuvraj and Hazel got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot on November 30, 2016.

Hazel is known for her roles in films like Billa and Bodyguard. She had also taken part in the play Medea by Euripides, which was directed by Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. She also appeared in the reality television programme Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

