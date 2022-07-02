Model, actor Pia Trivedi narrates diving ventures

Pristine cerulean blue water, lapping waves, multiple hues of flora and fauna... such sights can be bliss to someone who loves being underwater. An avid diver, former VJ, model and actor Pia Trivedi is someone who finds such an experience near idyllic. In fact, it was what she missed during the lockdown months, “The last couple of years, I have spent so much time diving that I really missed it when I couldn’t.” While diving remains Trivedi’s first love, she also likes browsing through artisanal finds when travelling — “Fashion runs in my blood; so it is by default”. We speak to Trivedi about her love for travel, and more.

Excerpts....

First travel memory...

I do not think it was my first travel destination, but I recall going to Ooty, Tamil Nadu, with my family when I was about four or five years old. We stayed at the Fernhills Palace [now WelcomHeritage Fernhills Royal Palace], which was extremely famous back then. I remember walking through the massive corridors with my father. We also went to the Botanical Gardens with my entire family. Of course, we have pictures that take me back to that memory.

Favourite vacation...

It was a dive trip to the Andamans Islands on a liveaboard, right before the pandemic. I am an avid diver, and we went to these two islands called Barren and Narcondam, which are actually treasured diving sites. Barren Island used to be a volcanic island and you can see a depression in the mountain due to the volcanic eruption. So, when you dive, you are looking at — from many years ago — dried lava. Narcondam, on the other hand, is still an active volcano.

So, it was unbelievable to dive there. It is not open to tourists anymore, and it is tough to get there. Even the liveaboard that used to function in Andamans has stopped taking you to the island. So, the trip was exceptionally special. We were fortunate to be able to dive there because the flora and fauna is insane. It is also home to the Narcondam hornbill [a hornbill species that is endemic to the Narcondam island]. It was almost like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Must-haves in your luggage...

A pair of jeans is a must. Then, my hair diffuser. Definitely, my entire toiletry bag, which is huge. A cap or a hat. And sunscreen.

Choosing your next destination...

About two months back I was in Thailand. I like to revisit places that I have been to before. If the place has left a great memory or was a good experience, I like to go back and enhance it. Also, when you make locals your friends, it is nice to go back and say hello. I tend to oscillate a lot towards places that are near the ocean and beaches. But I like to explore new places. And you know, I have not been to the mountains for very long, so I would like to make a trip to the mountains soon.

A dream destination...

None. How can I choose? The world is your oyster; everything is so beautiful.

A place you want to visit soon...

I want to travel across South America. I would like to spend a month or two and travel completely — kind of backpack — through the continent some time soon.