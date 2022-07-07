Happy birthday, Jaden Smith! Here are five amazing movies of the actor-rapper

American actor, rapper and singer, Jaden Smith celebrates his 24th birthday today. The son of celebrity couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has made a name for himself as a rapper and an actor. He debuted in 2006 with his father in the American biographical-drama film The Pursuit of Happyness where his performance was much appreciated. He went on to appear in other notable movies after his debut. He started his musical journey in 2010 by rapping for Justin Bieber’s song Never Say Never. He released his debut mixtape The Cool Café in November 2012. Today, we bring you the top five movies of the actor-singer.

1.The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

This heartwarming hit made many emotional when it was released in 2006 and it still manages to do so. The film chronicles the story of a jobless man played by Will Smith and his struggles. Jaden played the role of the son of his real-life father. Will Smith received critical acclaim for his performance but Jaden also surprised viewers with his work. The film directed by Gabriele Muccino was based on the real-life story of American businessman and motivational speaker, Chris Gardner.

2.The Karate Kid (2010)

This 2010 film is a remake of the 1984 classic movie of the same name. This version of The Karate Kid moves the story to China and replaces Ralph Macchio with Jaden Smith. The film tells the story of a 12-year kid, Dre Parker, who moves to China with his divorced mother. He forms a bond with an ageing maintenance man played by action star Jackie Chan, who teaches him the secrets of martial arts. Jaden Smith graced the screen with a natural presence and delivered a good performance as the film’s lead. He also handled the action sequences well. The film directed by Harald Zwart was successful at the global box office, earning a total of $359 million against its budget of $40 million.

3.Skate Kitchen (2018)

This 2018 documentary-style film chronicles the life and struggles of a teenage girl, Camille, who joins a group of female skateboarders in New York City (NYC). The heartwarming coming-of-age film is based on a real-life NYC female skater group known as Skate Kitchen. The film received critical acclaim on its release and grossed $268 million at the box office. The film had Jaden playing the character of Devon who strikes a friendship with Camille played by Rachelle Vinberg. The film directed by Crystal Moselle premièred at Sundance Film Festival in 2018.

4.Life in a Year (2020)

In 2020, Smith starred in this romantic drama directed by Mitja Okron. He essayed the role of Daryn, a teenager who has been groomed by his father to go to an elite college but secretly wants to be a rapper. He falls for the feisty Isabelle who harbors a secret. The film stars Cara Delevingne as the female lead. Jaden was noted for his performance in the film. The coming-of-age drama was distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.



5.Brave Blue World (2020)

This 2020 documentary addresses the water problem that many parts of the world are facing right now. The film directed by Tim Neeves and Alexander White features Jaden Smith as himself alongside Matt Damon and some experts on the topic. The film is narrated by Hollywood actor Liam Nesson. It shows different technologies and innovations being used to manage water well. Jaden talks about the water crisis and represents his organisations, 501CTHREE.org and JUST water, who work on the issue.

