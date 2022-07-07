SRK's monochrome picture takes over the Internet

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest black-and-white picture shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani has caused a tizzy on social media.

The picture was shared by Dadlani on Instagram and seems to be one of King Khan's recent images. In the photograph, the superstar is seen looking at the camera and smiling, sporting a full-sleeve tee and cargo pants

Sharing the picture, Dadlani wrote: "In a world full of Trends - A Timeless Classic!" The post quickly gained thousands of likes and comments from both celebrities and fans alike.

SRK, who has completed three decades in the Hindi film industry, tweeted last week, thanking his fans for their love and support.

He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming Pathaan, awaiting release on January 25, 2023. He will share screen space with his Chennai Express and Happy New Year co-star Deepika Padukone. The film also features John Abraham in a pivotal role.

He is also joining hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for Jawan and also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which stars Taapsee Pannu.

Also read | Vijay Sethupathi to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan?