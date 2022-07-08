'Minari' actor Steven Yeun to star in Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi thriller with Robert Pattinson

Minari star Steven Yeun has been cast to star alongside Hollywood star Robert Pattinson in filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's next sci-fi movie.

Though the film, produced by Warner Bros., does not have a title, the science-fiction story is based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7. The project reunites Yeun and Bong, who previously worked together on Netflix's allegorical drama Okja in 2017.

According to the book's publisher, St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller could be described as “The Martian meets Dark Matter”.

It follows an "expendable" - a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim - who refuses to let his replacement clone, dubbed Mickey8, take his place. Plot details for the movie have not been confirmed, and it's not clear how closely Bong (who is also writing the screenplay) plans to stick to the source material.

Along with Yeun and Pattinson, the cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie. Pattinson is expected to play the protagonist, but further casting details have not been confirmed.

Bong will also produce the upcoming film through his company Offscreen, along with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures. Peter Dodd will oversee on behalf of Warner Bros.

The movie marks Bong's first feature since 2019's dark comedy-thriller Parasite, which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English-language movie to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars. He's also known for directing Snowpiercer, The Host, and Memories of Murder.

Up next for Yeun is director Jordan Peele's undercover thriller Nope, which co-stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer and opens in theatres on July 22. The actor, whose other recognisable credits include The Walking Dead and Burning, will next be seen in the Netflix comedy Beef with Ali Wong.