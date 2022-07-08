Sonia Rathee stuns as a heist queen in Chamkeela Chehra by Badshah

Rapper Badshah has dropped another catchy track Chamkeela Chehra on his YouTube channel yesterday, and what caught our eye apart from the peppy choreography is actor Sonia Rathee in her brand new avatar. Known for Decoupled and Broken but Beautiful, the young beauty plays the role of a thief on a bank heist mission for the video.

The newest track Chamkeela Chehra is a part of Badshah's new album called Retropanda Part 1 and the 3.5-minute-long video is a total entertainer with quirky shooting shots, hostage visuals with a twist and to segmented dance steps. Sonia can be seen evolving from a feisty, lethal robber with ammunition, in black track pants and high boots to an ultra- feminine all-pink look that draws parallels with a Barbie.



“In order to have a certain body type and body language that fits into the image of a badass yet glamourised thief, I had to train rigorously under a regimented workout with my trainer. I also took this chance to brush up my MMA skills. Despite being health conscious, it’s not easy to look like a westernised robber on screen. Moreover, the preparation window an actor is provided with for a music video is much less as compared to a movie or series. It has been quite a fun learning curve,” shares Sonia, sister of Made in Heaven fame actor Ankur Rathee. Sonia will be pairing up with Harshvardhan Rane soon for a Samar Iqbal feature film titled Tara Vs. Bilal.

Much like Badshah’s other hooksteps, his signature move for Chamkeela Chehra with Sonia is already doing rounds on social media platforms.