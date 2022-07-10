Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons tie the knot in Jamaica

Hollywood actress, Kirsten Dunst, known for her work in Spiderman (2002) and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, has married her partner for six years, Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad and Black Mirror) in Jamaica.

The couple started dating in 2016, after getting to know each other while working together on the second season of FX's TV show, Fargo. They got engaged the following year according to sources. The couple has two sons together, namely, Ennis (4), and James, (14 months).

Earlier this year, media sources said that the couple hoped to make things official soon.

“We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was Covid, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody (sic).” Kirsten said in an interview.

Also read:Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcome baby boy

Both the actors were nominated for Oscars 2022 for supporting roles in Jane Campion’s Netflix Western film The Power of the Dog. The film starred British actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. Jane won the Academy Award 2022 for Best Director for her work.

In another interview, the actress said she hoped to work with Plemons, again in the near future.

“We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project. He’s my favourite actor to work with (sic),” the actress was quoted as saying.

Kirsten will next be seen in Alex Garland’s upcoming action epic Civil War. On the other hand, Jesse was seen in the 2022 Netflix film Windfall. He will also be seen in Martin Scorcese’s upcoming western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead.

Also read: Oscars 2022 live updates: Jessica Chastain bags Best Actress, Will Smith wins Best Actor!