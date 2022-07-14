Happy birthday Phoebe Waller-Bridge! Here are five lesser-known works of the Fleabag star

The English actor and screenwriter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, celebrates her 37 th birthday today. Although she is internationally known as the star and creator of the popular and widely celebrated comedy series, Fleabag, the actor and writer has also performed several other interesting roles, has written two television series and to top it all, has also starred in a Harry Styles music video. Here are five lesser-known works of this talented and versatile artist.

1. Killing Eve





This widely acclaimed series which ranked no.30 on the '100 greatest television series of the 21st century' list by The Guardian was created and adapted for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The show which aired its series finale on 10th April, 2022 follows the story of Eve, an intelligence agent and Villanelle, an assassin and the volatile yet sensual relationship shared by these two women while they are chasing each other around the globe. This series which was produced by Phoebe as well starred Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in its lead roles.

2. Run

This American romance comedy thriller series that was cancelled by HBO after its first season featured Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a supporting role. The series is centered around an unusual pact made between the two protagonists of the show where if either of them ever texted, "Run", the both of them would have to drop everything and take an American tour together. Phoebe portrays a queer local taxidermist called Laurel Halliday whose path gets accidentally intertwined with the protagonists.

3. Crashing

Before Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge had also written and starred in a British comedy series called Crashing. The six-episode series which follows the lives of six individuals living together in a disused hospital and the relationships and conflicts shared between them featured Phoebe as the lead character, Lulu. The show also starred Jonathan Bailey, Damien Molfoy, Julie Dray and Amit Shah.

4. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the second Stars Wars anthology film, found Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing a non-human role. In this film, Phoebe plays the role of a droid known as L3-37. Given the previous characters she has played on screen, this role was a completely different one taken up by Phoebe but she was able to garner a considerable amount of appreciation for this performance as well. The film also starred Aiden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover.



5. The Treat People with Kindness music video

Finally, the Fleabag star also bagged an appearance alongside Harry Styles in his “Treat People with Kindness” music video. The music video which is presented in a black and white visual displays Styles and Phoebe busting out some retro moves reminiscent of Fred Astaire while performing at a night club. The song was featured in Style’s 2019 album, Fine Line.



Being both a successful actor and writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is definitely a powerhouse of talent. She will be soon be seen in the fifth instalment of Indiana Jones which is currently set to release in June 2023.