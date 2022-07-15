It’s a baby girl! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their second child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents again and welcomed a baby girl in their family. The news was made public via a statement made to a leading publication in the US.

Joe, the American singer, songwriter and actor married actor Sophie Turner in Las Vegas in 2019. In July 2020 they welcomed their first baby, Willia. The Emmy nominee and the Grammy nominee couple were spotted showing their belly bump at the Met Gala 2022.

Sophie, the Game of Thrones star in the past, had said, “It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation.” She added, "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

The pair joined brother Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas who welcomed their first baby in January via surrogacy.