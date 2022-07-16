DOP Amit Roy opens on his departure from Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, says SRK had no role in the decision

According to reports, the Director of Photography (DOP) for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) starrer Dunki, Amit Roy had recently quit the project due to creative differences with the film’s director, Rajkumar Hirani. The DOP talked to media sources about his departure from the project.

“I shot for 19-20 days. I think our sensibilities did not match in terms of creativity. We were not able to come onto the same page, though we tried a lot. It had reached a point where I thought the friction will keep increasing and our relationship will get spoiled. If both of us are not agreeing on the same thing then it will be problematic for the film (sic),” he was quoted as saying.

When asked about whether Shah Rukh Khan tried to resolve the issue, the DOP told media sources, “It was a thing between a director and DOP. SRK is anyway too gentlemanly to get into that relationship. Neither would he have asked Raju, sir, to shoot with me nor would he have had any other opinion on it. He was not a factor in my decision (sic).”

Amit told sources that the decision was amicable, he added, “I have been a well-wisher of the film and I have been invested in it since pre-production for a year or so. I wanted the best for the film so I thought I should quit. And luckily Murali Sir (DOP CK Muraleedharan) was ready to step in. It was an amicable decision.”

According to reports, Amit is now working as the DOP for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Talking about the film that stars Ranbir Kapoor in lead role, he told sources, “I am shooting Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is a visionary director. He comes from the Ram Gopal Varma school of filmmaking, so I am enjoying it (sic).”

