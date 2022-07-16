Tennis star Maria Sharapova and her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes announce the birth of their first child

Tennis star, Maria Sharapova recently took to social media to announce the birth of her baby boy, Theodore, with her fiancé Alexander Gilkes. In an Instagram post, the athlete shared a picture of the baby and wrote, “The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for.” Maria also wrote the name of the baby, followed by roman numerals to indicate his birth date.

Maria and Alexander, announced their engagement in December 2020. In April 2022, the Russian athlete announced her pregnancy. Maria Sharapova is a celebrated tennis player. She is a five-time Grand Slam champion and the former world number one in the sport. Sources state that she also ranks among the only 10 women who have completed their career Grand Slam by capturing all four major titles in the sport, at least once.

Maria was the former world No. 1 in tennis. She won her first major title at Wimbledon at the age of 17. She went on to win several other reputed tennis tournaments like, the 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open and the 2012 and 2014 French Open. She won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.. She lost the top spot to American tennis player Serena Williams in the game.

Maria's fiance, Alexander Gilkes is a British businessman. He is known for co-founding the company Squared Circles, launched in 2020. He was also the co-founder and president of Paddle8 from 2011 to 2018.



