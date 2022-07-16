Wamiqa Gabbi urges people to be considerate towards strays

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in OTT series Modern Love Mumbai and Mai has been urging people through her social media to be considerate and mindful towards strays as several Indian cities continue to be lashed by heavy rains. Furthering the cause and message, the actress recently spoke about problems faced by strays during the monsoons.

She said, “It’s hard to feel hungry, cold and not able to say a word. Monsoon has arrived, and it is not a happy season for the street animals. Hence I have been urging everyone through my social media to help animals during these times.”

She further mentioned her thoughts about helping the animals: “Give shelter to strays, feed them food when possible and also be mindful of animals who take shelter below cars to avoid the heavy spell of rains. I have also been using my contacts in Punjab who I have worked with for animal adoption to create more awareness on ground.”

Wamiqa has been a vocal advocate of animal rights and often promotes social work on her social media. She is raising four dogs herself, and frequently posts pictures and videos of them on her social media.

On the work front, she is working some exciting projects. She will be starring as Sivagami in the Netflix series Baahubali: Before the Beginning, which will act as a prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning.

She will also star in the action spy thriller Khufiya, alongside Tabu and Ali Fazal. The teaser for the movie was released last year in September, and the film will release this year on Netflix.