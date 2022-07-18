Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott face backlash for ‘environmental negligence’ after posting picture of private jets

Influencer and socialite Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from netizens with accusations of ‘environmental negligence’ and ‘flaunting her wealth’ after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself with her husband, Travis Scott and older child, Stormi Webster on July 15, standing on a tarmac between two private jets.

The billionaire beauty mogul had captioned the post, which features a black-and-white photo of her embracing Travis and Stormi: “You wanna take mine or yours? (sic)”

The Instagram post saw several comments from users, who felt that the caption suggested they each owned one private jet. Netizens criticised the couple's alleged disregard for ‘environmental preservation’ and for ‘flaunting their wealth’.

One user wrote, “Maybe take neither and reduce your carbon footprint (sic),” while another commented, “Destroying the climate, cute (sic).” A user also said, “Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using a private jet to a 2 hours drive car ride. Yeah, I would be embarrassed to post this (sic).”

Kylie’s Twitter comment section too was flooded with comments, with one user tweeting, “She’s taking literal 3-minute flights while I’m responsible for the well-being of all sea turtles (sic).”

It is still not known if Kylie and Travis own the second jet shown in the post, however, it has previously been reported that the 24-year-old beauty mogul owns at least one private plane. According to media reports, Kylie purchased a custom Global Express jet in 2020 for an estimated $70 million.