Sushmita Sen hit backs at 'intellectuals', 'acquaintances' for labelling her a 'gold digger'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently dating Lalit Modi, has responded to allegations of her being a ‘gold digger’ with a post on social media.

Sushmita, who is currently vacationing with her daughters Renee and Alisah in the Maldives, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of herself in an infinity pool, with her back to the camera, while a view of the sea and the sky can also be seen in the background. She also penned a long note in the caption responding to netizens labelling her as a ‘gold digger’. She wrote, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience... I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness... and just how divided we are, when we break that balance (sic).”

Calling the world ‘miserable’ and ‘unhappy’, she said, “It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming... The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies... the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met… All sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character... monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! (sic)"

Sushmita added that she ‘digs deeper than gold’ and has ‘always preferred diamonds’ that she ‘buys herself’. She extended her love to all her supporters and assured them that she was absolutely fine.

The actress concluded, “I am the Sun… Perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! (sic)”

Sushmita Sen was last seen on-screen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya and Aarya 2, playing the titular character of ‘Aarya Sareen’. The series has been renewed for a third season and is expected to be released sometime this year. The first season of the show was nominated for the International Emmy Awards.