Channel 4 to release documentary on the life of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom announced his pending resignation on July 7, 2022. As the country awaits its next PM, Channel 4 has begun developing a documentary about Boris’s life, which will examine his rise to power, from becoming Mayor of London to UK’s Prime Minister.

A four-part documentary series about the journey of Boris Johnson is in early development at the British, television network, Channel 4. The broadcasting company, in a statement, said, “ Through a combination of rare archive footage and with access to those with intimate knowledge of Johnson over the years... will hear from both his friends and enemies to reveal his true persona. (sic)”

Also Read: Video report: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

Media sources report that the documentary’s working title is ‘Boris,’ and each episode will be an hour long. It was also reported that the series will explore how Boris’s political ambitions began as well as how the seeds of political rivalry were witnessed, for the first time, in the corridors of Eton College in Windsor, England. Boris beat former Prime Minister David Cameron to the position of school captain. When Boris was studying at Oxford College, he campaigned for the role of student president.

Channel 4 chief content officer said, “ However the story of Boris Johnson's political career ends, he has done more to change Britain and the nature of our politics than any other recent political figure. This landmark series will try to answer the question of what shaped the boy who wanted to be king of the world and how he grew to believe that he could escape the laws of political gravity. (sic)”

Also Read: Actor Parambrata Chatterjee gives travel goals with his vacation pictures in Scotland

The series was commissioned by Alf Laurie, head of factual entertainment at Channel 4 and Tim Hancock, commissioning editor of factual entertainment. 72 Films Limited, a London-based film production company is producing the series.