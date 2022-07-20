Neeha Garg talks about Target as it premieres on Hotstar

Neeha Garg made quite an impressionable mark with Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color, alongside veteran actor Neena Gupta. Her latest venture- Target, helmed by Pradeep Sharma sees no less of her talent. The short film is now premiering on Hotstar and MX Player. The actor shares with her experiences from the shooting days, and how her father’s demise impacted her.

“I lost my father to COVID last year and was not in the proper state of mind to take up a project at that point. However, my friend and producer Rahul Datta helped me come out of this state of loss by offering me a role in Target. I took it up because the concept really intrigued me and helped me come out of the unpleasant zone I was in. It is a simple tale but a relatable one,” shares Neeha on what made her take up the role of Shalini in Target.

The actor believes Shalini is a metaphor to many people who are living their lives chasing their targets, depriving themselves of the small moments of joy that life has to offer. She takes pride in taking up an independent project that helped her venture into a different shade of character. “Shalini is representative of every modern woman hustling through a 9 to 5 job, and overlooking familial responsibilities simultaneously. She is woken up to the core by a dream that changes her perspective on life.

Next, she also has a couple of projects lined up with Sanjay Mishra, a feature film titled Samosa & Sons, and a short film Lust Ichha