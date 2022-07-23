Actor Khatija Iqbal portrays a comic role in The Great Weddings of Munnes

Khatija Iqbal of Ragini MMS: Returns and Namaste England fame is all set to impress with a different shade of character in The Great Weddings of Munnes. The web series also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh.

Khatija Iqbal was born and brought up in the Caribbean Islands and actively took up acting with her Bollywood debut in Ragini MMS: Returns back in 2017. After remarkable performances in a number of films and TV serials, she is ready to make her web debut with The Great Weddings of Munnes.

“I consider myself to be extremely lucky for being paired opposite Abhishek Banerjee, and getting a chance to work with senior artists from the industry. This has been a rewarding journey of learning and unlearning, as I stepped into the shoes of a comic character for the first time. It was a great experience, and I couldn’t stop laughing at the unfolding of events on sets myself. I hope to be loved and accepted by the audience,” shares Khatija.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl, Janhit Mein Jaari and Welcome fame, the web series is slated to release on Voot.