Ellie Goulding credits motherhood for her 'stronger' voice  

The 35-year-old popstar welcomed her first child, Arthur, with husband Caspar Jopling into the world on April 29, 2021. The Easy Lover hitmaker admits she felt like her whole brain changed after she gave birth, while her vocals are 'better than ever'.

On the topic of motherhood, the singer was quoted as saying, "It is by far the most challenging thing that I've done. It's amazing that you are growing this human and when they smile at you, you are just like, it's all worth it; when they smile at you and when they do silly things (sic)."

The Love Me like You Do hitmaker added: "But my singing is better. I have had a vocal coach for the past couple of years and she is like, 'Your voice sounds better than ever.' So, I don't know if it has made some kind of difference to my vocal cords, I don't know, but my voice is a lot stronger than it was - so that is one pro (sic)."

Reports stated rumours were doing the rounds that Ellie Goulding had sought a breast enhancement surgery, but when asked about it, she told the media source: 'I'm petrified of anything like that. My friends will think that's hilarious.’

Earlier this year, the star revealed her experience with mental health conditions caused by the studio environment that prevented her from working and she has said that a fitness regime and boxing at the Gym have helped her overcome panic attacks and anxiety during 2021.

On 7 August 2018, Goulding and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling announced their engagement. The couple was married at York Minster on 31 August 2019 and Goulding was baptized to get married. In February 2021, Goulding announced that she and Jopling were expecting their first child she gave birth in April 2021.

