‘A huge learning experience for me,’ says Ishwak Singh about upcoming film, Bas Karo Aunty

Actor Ishwak Singh is quite excited about playing the male protagonist in the upcoming film Bas Karo Aunty, which will be a young adult comedy-drama produced by celebrated filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Tiwari Iyer.

The film, co-written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra, is based on Varun Agarwal's bestselling 2012 book, How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company. Agarwal is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who has launched three start-ups.

Talking about the film, Ishwak said: "It is nothing less than an honour for me to be part of a project which has such maestros like Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari involved. Their perspective on presenting a story is completely different. Just spending time with them is nothing less than a masterclass. It will be a huge learning experience for me and I am looking forward to it (sic)."

According to reports, the Mumbai-set movie narrates a 'hilarious and inspiring story' through witty millennial banter which will capture the 'zeitgeist and entrepreneurial spirit of young India'. The film has already gone on floors.

Ishwak's last project was Rocket Boys (2022), where he portrayed the pioneering scientist and founder of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai. He received rave reviews from critics and his fans for his performance.

Ishwak received a nomination at the Filmfare OTT Awards in the year 2020 for Best Supporting Actor in a drama series named Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime.

Bollywood drama movie Bas Karo Aunty starring Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana is expected to release in August 2022. Directed by ace ad filmmaker Abhishek Sinha, the film also has Ronnie Screwvala, and Sidharth Roy Kapoor on board as producers.

