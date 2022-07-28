Actor Sahil Mehta talks about his role in ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and sharing screen with Janhvi Kapoor

Sahil Mehta surely made his mark in the digital space with shows such as Made In Heaven, Guilty, and Tabbbar. After his shot-to-fame with these three projects, he is excited to be a part of Good Luck Jerry, the remake of the Tamil feature film, Kolamaavu Kokila, which was released in 2018. In the black comedy, Sahil plays the role of a 20-year-old boy from Punjab, who gets involved in the business of drugs and crime.

Speaking about this role, the Guilty actor shares that it was quite a challenge to play his part. “I had to go through a complete transformation. But, I also got the opportunity to explore more aspects of this role. Each time to try something different, you get to discover a new aspect of yourself too,” he says. He further adds that he is both excited and anxious as the audience will see him attempt something new. “Playing Jigar was a great experience and I have to credit the director Sidharth Sengupta for pushing me to step beyond my comfort zone,” he reveals.

The actor shares several scenes with Janhvi Kapoor and talks about the friendship they formed on the sets. “She is a beautiful person and exudes a certain level of positivity and energy on the sets. We had a great time working together and I also taught her how to play the game of Bluff. I would love to work with her again,” he recalls. Besides Good Luck Jerry, Sahil will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.



Good Luck Jerry is slated for a digital release on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.