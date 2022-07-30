No one can afford a movie like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ today, says Karan Johar

In a recent interview, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said that he feels that a film like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham cannot be made today. He even mentioned the reason why such a mega multi-starrer film cannot be made now. While talking about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he mentioned how the Indian film industry has changed and how having a star cast with names like Shah, Kajol, Kareena, Hrithik, Jaya and Amitabh is not possible anymore.

“No one can afford a movie like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham today. Getting one actor in a frame is so expensive, imagine six of them. It is a pity because it will be such a big treat to the viewers to see so many actors in one frame. I hope, wish and pray that it happens,” the director was quoted as saying.

The filmmaker talked about the film which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Jaya Bachchan, during a live show. Karan also spoke about several actors, movies even his past hits, however, it was one revelation that left everyone speechless, stated media sources.

He added on the show, “Economically it is tough, but we should get the phenomena of multi-starrers back as the audience will get more for the price of one.”

On the work front, Karan is currently busy finishing his upcoming directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, according to media sources. He also is back with the seventh season of his celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was a family drama that was released in 2001 and was successful at the box office. The film became very popular among Indian audiences.