Here’s what cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech have named their first born and why

The cat is finally out of the bag! It has been quite some time since former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actress wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, earlier in January. Their fans have been waiting for the newborn’s name and finally, on Father’s Day on June 19, Yuvraj revealed the name of their little bundle of joy — Orion Keech Singh.

The former world cup winner took to social media and shared a few pictures of baby Orion.

“Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. (sic),” Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji. “Mummy and Daddy love their little ‘puttar.’ Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars. (sic),” he wrote along with the hashtag #HappyFathersDay.

The couple was blessed with their first baby boy earlier on January 25.

Yuvraj’s wife Hazel also shared a few pictures of Orion and Yuvraj on her social media handle and penned an adorable note for her husband on his first Father’s Day.

“Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. (sic).”

Meanwhile, Yuvraj also revealed why the couple chose to name their son Orion and the story is quite interesting.

“Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about,” said Yuvi.