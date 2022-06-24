Actor Raj Kumar Singh steps into the shoes of a person from the LGBTQ spectrum for You Complete Me

It’s been a while that MTV Roadies has been a go to show for many national television viewers. Owing to the magnitude of the show’s viewership, Raj Kumar from its season 11 is not a new face in the industry. Now, the actor has been roped in by director Deepak Pandey for EORTV’s upcoming bisexual drama You Complete Me. The show will also feature actors Punit Bhatia and Luviena Lodh.

The web show is all set to explore bisexual relationships and delve deep to promote the notion Love is Love. Actor Raj Kumar plays the love interest of Punit’s character in the series and the show explores complex relationship dynamics that exist in the society.

“I have experimented with different shades of characters in the past 6 years of my acting career, but the role that I have in my hands for You Complete Me is completely different from all. My character Preet is a giver, with layers of intensity brewing in him. It is not an easy task to bring out the varied shades of emotions that I will have to portray on screen for Preet but I am sure my role will connect to many watching the series,” shares Raj.

The young actor hasn’t just been confined to his Roadies fame but was doing rounds on news platforms recently when he confessed about his journey as an official stripper and pole dancer towards the beginning of his career.

EORTV boasts of being India’s First LGBTQ focused platform and You Complete Me is slated to release soon on the platform.