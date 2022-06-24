Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turns 37 this Sunday, jets off with actress Malaika Arora to Paris to celebrate his birthday  

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will turn 37 this Sunday and will ring in his special day in Paris with his lady love, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram stories to thank Malaika Arora for the early gifts 72 hours before his birthday. Giving a glimpse of the presents, he wrote, “72 hours prior she makes sure she reminds you it's your bday weekend.” The picture had four boxes of gifts stacked atop each other and tied with multiple ribbons.

A source close to the actor shared, "Arjun hasn't had any time off recently. He has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn't allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down (sic).”

"Arjun will get into heavy promotions for Ek Villain 2 but before that he wants to spend a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world (sic)," the source added.

The source also shared that Arjun knows that he won't be able to take a break for many months because between his new film shoots, to brand commitments, to other endorsement opportunities, he won't get any breather.

"There are several new exciting films that have also come his way and he will choose some really cool projects soon. So, he is currently in one of the most exciting phases of his career and he is relishing it. He just wanted to go away from the prying eyes and relax and refocus on the task at hand when he comes back to town (sic)."

On the work front, he has three films lined up for release. Ek Villain Returns other than Arjun Kapoor, stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham, and will release on July 29. He also has Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.