Indian rapper Raftaar, wife Komal Vohra file for divorce after six years of marriage  

Popular Indian rapper Dilin Nair, better known by his stage name Raftaar, and his wife Komal Vohra have reportedly decided to part ways after six years of marriage. According to a popular media house, the estranged couple has been living separately for quite some time.

The couple had filed for divorce in 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the news portal reported. A source close to the couple added that Raftaar and Komal will sign the divorce papers on October 6.

The duo's problems began only a few days into the marriage, according to the source, who also said, “Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial (sic).” The source added that “only close ones know about this (sic).”

No official statement has been released by Raftaar regarding the matter. The two first met in 2011 through a mutual friend and dated for almost five years before getting hitched in 2016. The rapper had shared a picture on his social media handle back then, captioning it, “Married to my soulmate (sic),” and had caught fans by surprise with the announcement of his wedding.

The couple has now reportedly unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their pictures. Komal, who is TV actor Kunal and Karan Vohra’s sister, was approached by the popular media house to comment on the report. She confirmed the news but refused to comment on the development.

On the work front, Raftaar was seen as a gang leader in three seasons of Roadies. He was a judge in season 7 of Dance India Dance. He also participated in the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8. He also recently crooned the title track of Nushratt Bharucha’s Janhit Mein Jaari.