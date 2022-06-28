Actor Sonali Bendre is more invested in her projects than ever

Earlier this month actor Sonali Bendre made her OTT debut with The Broken News. Sonali shares the screen here with Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgoankar in this Indian adaptation of the popular British series Press. Directed by Vinay Walkul, the gorgeous actor plays Editor in Chief here and she confesses that she is more invested in her projects now than ever. “Honestly speaking, when my films used to release, I never had butterflies in my stomach as I had during the release of The Broken News because I don’t think I was that invested in my movies. I gave my best though and I would like to leave it that way. Now I have come to a point where I am more invested in my projects and I thoroughly enjoyed doing this.”

Before her OTT debut, the actor who has delivered hits like Diljale, Sarfarosh, and Major Saab among many others was mostly seen in reality TV shows. Bendre shares that she waited for the right script to come her way and did not want to jump the gun. “I was getting so many projects but they were somehow not clicking. When I heard this story, I was like 'I want to be part of it and I want people to see this'.”

Bendre wanted to play her age and a character that’s got substance and The Broken News checked all the right boxes for her. She avers, “I wanted to play my age and portray a character who is strong and has a voice. And I am so glad that the character of Ameena Qureshi came to me and I could play it. She is an educated and well-read person and the story is about the choices she is confronted with and how she deals with them. Also, I love the fact that there is nothing black or white in the show or all good and all bad.”

When asked how she managed to avoid getting influenced by the scores of reference points at the local, national and international levels, the effervescent star tells us, “My character Ameena has a strong background and it is that background that has given her character her strength. And my reference point was her background that was created by the writers. That is what made it easy for me to not get influenced by the scores of anchors and editors that we see every day on the small screen.”

The Broken News has paved the way for Bendre for meatier and substantial roles and in the future, she wants to keep making her choices with more thought in mind.

The Broken News is airing on Zee 5