Travis Barker admitted to Cedar-Sinai Medical Centre due to an undisclosed medical condition

American musician and the drummer of rock band Blink-182, Travis Barker, has been rushed to a hospital following an undisclosed medical condition, a media house reported.

Barker, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian, has been admitted to Cedar-Sinai Medical Centre for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

As per reports, Barker also shared a vague message on Twitter, possibly alluding to his medical condition. "God save me (sic)," the drummer wrote. However, Barker's short post has not been the only activity on his Twitter account since. His account also retweeted a post from Billboard sharing an article about his recent work with singer Jxdn, who collaborated on two singles in honor of Jxdn's late friend Cooper Noriega.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

The duo's singles were released earlier on Tuesday. News reports also state that although Barker's condition is currently unknown, his daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a concerning message through her Instagram story later on Tuesday, asking fans to "Please send your prayers (sic)."

Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, wrote this on her Instagram stories

Barker has been a force in the music industry for nearly three decades, most recently collaborating with artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Post Malone. He performed at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in March.

The musician recently got hitched to Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino, Italy, in a multi-day ceremony surrounded by close friends and kin. The couple got engaged in October 2021. Kourtney was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick and has three kids with him. Barker was married to actress Melissa Kennedy and has two children with model Shanna Moakler.

