Everything is okay between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat; the couple rubbishes rumours regarding their break-up

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT fell in love and have been giving couple goals ever since then. However, on Thursday, it was reported that the duo broke up owing to differences.

But both Shamita and Raqesh took to their Instagram stories to clarify that everything was fine and that their relationship is going strong. They wrote, "We request you'll not to believe in sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

In an earlier interview to a website, Shamita had confessed, "I react faster than Raqesh and it bothers me sometimes. He has his own way of handling things. So I think that is where we have a little bit of conflict, but I feel with time it will be all okay."

Raqesh spent Shamita’s birthday, Shilpa’s daughter Samisha’s birthday in Alibaug and also rang in Valentine’s day together with his lady love.