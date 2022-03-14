Sumeet Vyas on his latest show Jugaadistan and why he enjoys working with Akarsh Khurana

Actor Sumeet Vyas has entertained audiences with some interesting and engaging web series and movies such as Permanent Roommates, TVF Tripling, Parched, Veere Di Wedding and Unpaused. Now the actor is back on screen with his first project of the year, Jugaadistan, a web series that’s streaming on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play.

The show has received a positive response owing to its thrilling storyline. Set in a college, the narrative follows different students who are pursuing their dreams and desires. Throwing more light on the story, the actor says, “Jugaadistan is not about the light-hearted side of college life. It’s a very well-crafted story and the bunch of characters in it represent different sections of society.” Sumeet plays the role of Gaurav Bhati, a student leader who is keen to win the college’s presidential election. The actor who completed his college education in Mumbai says he wasn’t exposed to student politics because there isn’t an active scene in the city. However, Sumeet says he was familiar with it because of his friends who studied in Rajasthan and Delhi, where it forms a major part of the college experience.

“I have met people who are still active in student politics and it’s interesting to see how some students don’t leave the campus. It’s like their comfort zone and they are always there. Bhati is a character like this. He has completed his education but has enrolled in another course so that he stays on campus. I had to do my research and learn about how this entire system works before the show,” admits Sumeet. The series is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana. This is another reason Sumeet agreed to the show. The actor and Akarsh go back a long way and are also close friends.

Sumeet reveals that Akarsh produced a play that the former had directed more than 15 years ago. Since then they have worked closely on several theatre and television productions. “When Akarsh and his brother Adhaar approached me, I didn’t question them. I was glad that they thought of me for this edgy role, it’s a character that I haven’t played in the past,” says the actor, adding, “I like Akarsh’s approach to the show. It’s realistic. His brief to me was not to play the villain. Villains in real life behave like regular people,” he explains.

The show also features other prominent faces who have made a mark in the OTT space such as Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatter jee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa. “Most of my co-actors are friends, so there was a healthy exchange of ideas, and it was good fun,” says the actor. Next, Sumeet will be seen in a film with Diljit Dosanjh and Diana Penty, and in an independent film with Radhika Apte.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play

